June 17, 1968: A St. Louis couple win a landmark housing-rights case, but they never get their dream house

NORTH COUNTY • Joseph Lee and Barbara Jo Jones wanted a four-bedroom home in the suburbs. They toured the new Paddock Woods subdivision near Parker Road, saw a model they liked and picked a lot on Hyde Park Drive.

They went to Alfred H. Mayer Co., the county's biggest homebuilder, and offered $28,195. No deal, said the sales agent, who was blunt about his reason — Joseph Jones was black.

The mixed-race couple had married in 1961 and were living at 4585 Carter Avenue in north St. Louis. He was 33 and from Mississippi, she 31 and from Kirkwood. They both worked for the Veterans Administration.

"We are just two nobodies who wanted a house," Barbara Jones said.

They went to the Greater St. Louis Committee for Freedom of Residence, a group that promoted integrated housing, and talked to its chairman, lawyer Samuel Liberman II. He filed a federal suit in September 1965.

On June 17, 1968, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a landmark 7-2 ruling, declaring there was no right to refuse to sell a home because of a buyer's race. "The right thing was done," Joseph Jones said.