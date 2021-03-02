Long before Uber, service cars operated like small buses in St. Louis

The Bi-State Transit System (now Metro), created in 1963 from 15 regional bus companies, lobbied hard to eliminate service cars. Consolidated charged 20 cents, undercutting Bi-State's 30-cent fare.

Sansone finally accepted Bi-State's offer of $625,000 to go away. The last runs were scheduled for the morning of Nov. 30, 1965.

Some Consolidated drivers thought otherwise. Most owned their service cars. With help from the Committee of Racial Equality (CORE), they offered service with city permits along Franklin, Enright and Easton (Martin Luther King) avenues. They charged no fare but accepted "donations."

CORE called the unlicensed cars "freedom rides," a nod to civil rights actions in the South.

"Our main goal is not so much to boycott Bi-State, but to keep service cars on the street," said CORE chairman Norman Seay.

Bi-State added buses on the disputed routes, but most blacks took service cars. In January, Bi-State executive S. Carl Robinson acknowledged, "We are suffering acutely from this."