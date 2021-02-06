Looking back • The day St. Louisans walked across the frozen Mississippi River

ST. LOUIS • In late January 1936, vicious cold tormented the Midwest. Lows here fell to minus-10 degrees. Coal supplies dwindled. Tardy trains limped into Union Station encrusted with snow. Hobos froze in downtown doorways.

On the Mississippi River, large pancakes of drifting ice crunched against bridge piers and boats. South of Cape Girardeau, a solid jam formed in the river and built its way upstream. It reached St. Louis on Feb. 6, covering the river here with a jumble of jagged, snow-covered ice.

It had been that way on the Missouri River at St. Charles since Jan. 29.

The Army Corps of Engineers warned against crossing the rivers on foot. The foolhardy rarely heed such warnings. People scrambled across the Mississippi on Feb. 7 at Gasconade Street in south St. Louis and, a few days later, near the Municipal (now MacArthur) Bridge downtown.

The jam reached as far north as the Chain of Rocks, where fast river current protected the city's water-system intakes.

Except for occasional temporary breaks caused by sudden changes in river level, the jam would hold for almost three weeks. On Feb. 27, as it was crumbling, a Humane Society crew lassoed a dog trapped on ice floating near Carondelet. The shivering pooch survived.