March 18, 1972: A grisly night at Cousin Hugo's

Maj. Robert Lowery, of the Major Case Squad, which investigated the incident, said, "I can describe it as the worst murder I've ever seen, and I've handled a good many in my time."

At a press conference, Lowery repeatedly emphasized that the violence was unprovoked. He said that neither the victim nor other persons in the tavern had said or done anything to anger the robbers. He noted that the robbers even stabbed a dog that was in the tavern. It was reported that the animal, which was not killed, had not growled or attacked the intruders. At least $400 was taken from the cash register in the tavern and from customers and employees.

There were several women in the tavern. Lowery said the four men entered the tavern about five minutes before closing-time and announced a holdup. They were armed with a shotgun, a revolver and knives. No exchange of words took place between the robbers and tavern occupants except for obscenities uttered by the four men.

Everyone in the tavern was ordered to lie face down on the floor. Lowery said one of the robbers jumped over the bar and without provocation stabbed Mrs. Saundra Clemens, the barmaid, in the abdomen. He then took money from the register.