March 25, 1947 • 'Dear wife. Goodbye.' 111 die in central Illinois mine disaster

WAMAC, Ill. • It was almost quitting time for 142 men working 540 feet below ground in Centralia Coal Co.'s Mine No. 5. In operation since 1908, the mine's tentacles ran three or more miles from the elevator shaft into the coal seams.

At 3:27 p.m. March 25, 1947, coal dust exploded deep inside. Many miners were killed by fire flashing through tunnels. Others were doomed by accumulating poison gas.

Mrs. Alvin Barnes, a miner's wife, arrived at No. 5 to pick him up. "Something's wrong," another wife told her.

Down below, men scratched notes to their families. "Dear wife, Goodbye. Forgive me. Take care of all the children." Another wrote, "Tell dad to quit the mine and take care of mom."

The 31 survivors reached surface shortly after the blast. An additional 111 miners, including Barnes, were dead or trapped.

The last succumbed about 6:30 p.m. At the mine entrance, dozens of family members gathered where miners' off-duty clothes were slung on hooks. Posted on the wall were inspection reports, dating to 1945, warning of excessive dust, bad ventilation and high risk of explosion.