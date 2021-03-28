March 28, 1969: Laclede's Landing plan is approved. Here's a look at what was rejected

In the late 1960s, two entirely different proposals went before the city for the redevelopment of Laclede's Landing, a nine-block area bordered by the Third Street Expressway on the west, the Mississippi River on the east, and Veterans and Eads bridges on the north and south.

One plan called River Center (model pictured above), advocated total redevelopment. Nine buildings, ranging from 12 to 51 stories, would rise from a platform terrace.

The most spectacular feature of the plan, which called for an investment of more than $100 million, would be the 550-foot-high central tower, with eight office floors and 43 residential and service floors.

In all, River Center would contain a 22-story motor hotel, a 17-story office building, two 31-story senior citizens' apartments, a 36-story middle income co-operative residence, two 36-story middle income towers, a 12-story spine building with middle income apartments and penthouse terrace units, and the central tower.

Provision were made for five levels of parking for 4,449 automobiles, shops, amusements, a 2-acre park and promenade levels.