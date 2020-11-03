Marching bands and movies about knees: How St. Louis got its election results 100 years ago.

On Nov. 2, 1920, women voted for the first time in a U.S. presidential election. There was no Internet, TV or even radio to carry the results, so the Post-Dispatch got the word out through public gatherings around town, many featuring motion pictures. Nearly 35,000 people attended these gatherings. Here is our article describing the gatherings.
Post-Dispatch election return bulletins will be furnished to the public, beginning at 7 o'clock this evening, on Twelfth street in front of the Post-Dispatch Building, and at the following public places and school buildings:
Public places: First Regiment Armory. Grand and Market; Battery A Armory. 1221 South Grand. Thrift Stamp Center. Etzel and Clara.
High Schools. Central, McKinley, Cleveleand, Soldan, Sumner and University City.
Grade Schools: Arlingon, Blair, Blow, Cupples, Fanning, Gardenville, Garfield, Iving, Lincoln, Longfellow, Mark Twain, Mullanphy, Shaw, and Warring.
The Post-Dispatch haa arranged to transmit the returns to all wireless telephone stations within 1,000 miles of its office.
Fox Film Co. will furnish the following film: Mutt and Jeff in a brand-new first run release, entitled "The Politician" ; Mutt and Jeff in "The High Cost of Living."
Pathe Film Co.. will furnish: Pathe Review; Pathe News world-wide current events; Topics of the Day, compiled by the "Literary Digest;" Harold Lloyd Comedy.
First. National Film Co. will furnish: Charley Chaplin Comedy: First National Scenic.
Mr. H. Spoehrer, secretary and treasurer Union Electric Light and Power Co., will furnish: "Film Revelation;" a motion picture made by X-ray process. showing movement of kneecap when knee is moved up and down, also the movement of wrist, jaw bone, elbow, etc. First time ever shown in public.
At the Post-Dispatch building, bulletins will be read through the Magnavox telemegaphone, which multiplies the carrying power of the human voice, and will be shown on a screen with a stereoptlcon.
Moving pictures and music will fill In the intervals between bulletins. At the armories and the high school buildings the sound-multiplying device will a!so be used, for reading bulletins and for reproducing band music from phonograph records, the reproduction being in as great volume as the original sound.
The bulletins will be telephoned from the Post-Dispatch Building to the schools and other place.
