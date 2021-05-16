May 16, 1979: the hammer test that put an end to the Admiral's cruises

ST. LOUIS • The news on May 16, 1979, was grim for a venerable summertime tradition: A Coast Guard inspector's hammer had gone right through the thin, corroded hull of the S.S. Admiral. Its owners announced cruises would end that year.

They promised that she'd be riverworthy again. Tom Dunn, with Streckfus Steamers Inc., said the company would have to send the Admiral to New Orleans, the nearest place with a drydock big enough.

"We'll certainly be able to get her repaired because we'll have all winter to do it," Dunn said.

But the Admiral would never cruise the Mississippi River again, and the tale would have more twists than the winding river itself.

The hull dates to 1907, when it was built for a railroad ferry that shuttled traffic across the river at Vicksburg, Miss. Streckfus bought the steamboat, known as the Albatross, and built the streamlined five-deck steel structure for day excursions. The first cruise from the St. Louis levee was on June 12, 1940.

