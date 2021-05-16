May 16, 1979: the hammer test that put an end to the Admiral's cruises

ST. LOUIS • The news on May 16, 1979, was grim for a venerable summertime tradition: A Coast Guard inspector's hammer had gone right through the thin, corroded hull of the S.S. Admiral. Its owners announced cruises would end that year.
They promised that she'd be riverworthy again. Tom Dunn, with Streckfus Steamers Inc., said the company would have to send the Admiral to New Orleans, the nearest place with a drydock big enough.
"We'll certainly be able to get her repaired because we'll have all winter to do it," Dunn said.
But the Admiral would never cruise the Mississippi River again, and the tale would have more twists than the winding river itself.
The hull dates to 1907, when it was built for a railroad ferry that shuttled traffic across the river at Vicksburg, Miss. Streckfus bought the steamboat, known as the Albatross, and built the streamlined five-deck steel structure for day excursions. The first cruise from the St. Louis levee was on June 12, 1940.
For almost four decades, the Admiral carried families on day runs and couples on the more romantic evening cruises. Then came the inspection. It showed that the steel hull was too corroded in some spots and too thin in others. As a result, Streckfus kept the Admiral on the levee that summer for 'shore parties." But they weren't the real thing. The Admiral limped to New Orleans that December.
There, the news about deterioration got worse, and Streckfus said it couldn't afford the repairs. In St. Louis, a citizens group called "Save the Admiral" began a spirited but fruitless campaign. John E. Connelly of Pittsburgh, a future riverboat-casino mogul, bought the Admiral in 1981 for $600,000, yanked out the engines and eventually sold the powerless boat for $1.5 million to a nostalgia-driven group of St. Louis businessmen.
The Admiral reopened in 1987 as an entertainment center, managed by Six Flags Corp., and flopped again. The next year, Connelly reopened levee-side for one more money-losing summer. Not until 1994, when he refashioned it as the President Casino, were its gangways busy.
Then came the night of April 4, 1998, when runaway barges almost set the crowded casino adrift upon a flooding river. The Admiral moved to Laclede's Landing in 2000. The casino closed in June 2010.
In July 2011, the Admiral and the memories of its millions of passengers floated away on the Mississippi River. Eased along by a 7,000-horsepower towboat, the engineless Admiral pulled away from its mooring, glided beneath the Eads Bridge and headed south 14 miles to a shoreline plant, where over the next couple of months it would be cut apart down to its hull and scrapped.