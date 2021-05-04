May 5, 2009: Three murders mark the start of the Christopher Coleman case

Leveque said the case "really freaks me out. If someone walked in their home and did something ... Well, that's just something I thought would never happen here. Not that close to my house or anything."

But Columbia Police Chief Joe Edwards said, "Bad things happen here like they happen everywhere."

Through the day, detectives interviewed neighbors and checked sewer drains and trash cans, at one point taking a pair of stained surgical pants from trash as possible evidence. The bodies were removed in hearses about 3 p.m.

The Colemans had lived there since buying the home in March 2005. Before that, they lived in Affton, just south of Grant's Farm. Neighbors in Columbia Lakes said the family had put the home on the market at least once, but had been unable to sell it.

In November, Sheri Coleman's name was removed from the title, which left only Christopher E. Coleman as owner, according to Monroe County records.

A former neighbor of the Colemans in Affton described Sheri Coleman as "a very sweet Christian lady." Tina Houska, who had lived across the street from them, said the Colemans were active at Joyce Meyer Ministries and that Sheri Coleman mainly stayed home to raise the boys.