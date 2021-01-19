Memories of Mississippi Nights: 14 years ago it turned out the lights for good

And yet the club survived. Until now, at least.

"It's so surprising to see it finally go," Hagin says. "It's kind of been under the sword of Damocles for over 20 years."

Staff stories

And yet, memories of Mississippi Nights will go on - certainly for fans, but also for Frame and his staff, who made it all happen. The stories they tell could - and should - fill a book someday.

Pat Lacey, the office manager and unofficial "den mother" of the club for more than 20 years, has the priceless tale of how she came to work there. An Alton nurse by day, Lacey agreed to drive her underage daughter and her friends to a concert at the Nights. Much to her mild shock, the band she saw that night turned out to be the Dead Kennedys.

After several more brave forays, she got to know the staff, and when she was asked whether she knew anyone interested in taking an office job there, she took it herself. Since then, she's been a fixture at the club, doing the books, helping the bands find accommodations, even going so far as to bake cookies and make salsa for them.

"My philosophy has always been, on any given day, when a band came in, they were the most important thing there," she says. "It's my job to make them feel like they're at home."