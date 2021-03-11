'Nothing like this in the whole world.' the day the McDonald's on the riverfront opened

On March 11, 1980, the world's first floating McDonald's opened on the St. Louis riverfront. It was a Landing fixture for 20 years before closing in 2000 for business reasons. Here was our original coverage of the opening.

The world's first floating McDonald's restaurant opened today on the St. Louis riverfront in the form of a 19th-century riverboat.

The stationary sidewheeler, which is moored just south of the Gateway Arch, is the fourth McDonald's franchise owned by Dr. Benjamin H. Davis Sr.

The newest riverfront attraction will employ 200 people, and Davis hopes many of them will be young blacks making their first step into the business world.

"McDonald's is the most business for blacks." Davis ideal said Monday during christening ceremonies for the restaurant. "Its strong point - management experience - is blacks' weakest point when they try to run a business.

"I've practiced dentistry for 30 years, and I like people. One of the greatest things I enjoy is developing young people. When I can take a youngster in high school or college and train them to run a million-dollar operation and make it pay off, it pays off for them on and on and on. "