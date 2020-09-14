 Skip to main content
Remains of St. Louisan killed in Korean War to be interred at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
ST. LOUIS — The remains of a soldier killed in action during the Korean War will be interred at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery later this week.

A funeral will be held for Army Cpl. Jerome V. Hummel on Thursday at Hoffmeister South County Chapel before the internment.

Hummel, a native of St. Louis, was a member of the Heavy Mortar Company, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action when he was 23 years old on Nov. 30, 1950, in the vicinity of the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces.

Hummel's remains were among 55 boxes purported to contain the remains of U.S. service members killed in the Korean War that were turned over by North Korea in July 2018 after President Donald Trump’s summit with the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un.

Scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System identified Hummel’s remains using evidence that included DNA analysis. Leonard Hummel, of Hutto, Texas, said he and his sister, Annette Heidenreich of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, had provided their DNA several years ago in hopes it could be used to someday identify their brother.

More than 7,600 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

Army Cpl. Jerome Hummel

Army Cpl. Jerome V. Hummel, 23, of St. Louis, was killed in the Korean War in 1950. His remains were identified and returned in 2019.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO
