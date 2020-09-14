Remains of St. Louisan killed in Korean War to be interred at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery

ST. LOUIS — The remains of a soldier killed in action during the Korean War will be interred at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery later this week.

A funeral will be held for Army Cpl. Jerome V. Hummel on Thursday at Hoffmeister South County Chapel before the internment.

Hummel, a native of St. Louis, was a member of the Heavy Mortar Company, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action when he was 23 years old on Nov. 30, 1950, in the vicinity of the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces.

Hummel's remains were among 55 boxes purported to contain the remains of U.S. service members killed in the Korean War that were turned over by North Korea in July 2018 after President Donald Trump’s summit with the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un.