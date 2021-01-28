Rocky Sickmann returned home from Iran to cheers and ribbons 40 years ago

Sickmann's parents, Virgil and Toni, waited nervously by the phone and prayed quietly at St. Gertrude, their parish church. "You learn to live with it after a while," Mrs. Sickmann said bravely.

For most Americans, the low point was April 24, 1980, when an aviation accident in the Iranian desert killed eight members of an aborted military rescue mission.

Carter lost the election that November to Ronald Reagan. The Sickmann family went into seclusion as negotiations suddenly picked up. Iran didn't release the hostages until Jan. 20, 1981, Reagan's inauguration day.

Then it was a swirl of happy times. The Sickmanns met their son at West Point, N.Y., on Jan. 25. Jill Ditch, his hometown sweetheart, rushed him with a hug in Washington two days later. They all flew home on Ozark.

From Lambert to Krakow, cheering strangers waved from bridges. Trucks from Valley Material Co., where Rocky's dad worked, parked on the highway shoulder in salute.

Utility poles were bound in yellow. More than 400 people waited at the house, ringed by yet another giant ribbon. Even his dog, Luke, sported the color.

"Is this Krakow?" he asked, thrilled to be there.