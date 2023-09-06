There were many legendary stories about St. Louis Browns pitcher Urban Shocker.

He was one of the last pitchers in Major League Baseball who was allowed to throw a spitball.

Four season in a row he won 20 games for an awful Browns franchise.

Legend has it that he had a heart condition and had to eat and drink while standing up.

But perhaps his greatest single-day accomplishment was pitching complete games on both parts of a double header on Sept. 6, 1924. Mind you, these weren't the 7-inning double headers they play today.

Here is how the St. Louis Star and Times reflected on Shocker's accomplishment: