1920

The Post-Dispatch pages featured an first-person account from an ump in the 1919 Black Sox World Series and a poem from the sports editor entitled "Just Deserts" ... and yes, you grammar fans, that's how you spell "deserts" in this usage.

The Globe Democrat page featured news about spitballer Urban Shocker and an early infographic about a boxer's training.

1945

Washington University weighed the future of its football team. At the bottom left of the page you will see a collection of sports briefs calle "Short Waves." To this day, the Sports Department still refers to these briefs as "Waves."

75 years ago, we see a familiar name and face on the Globe Democrat sports front, columnist Robert L. Burnes. For generations, sports readers in St. Louis were quite familiar with their sports editors - Bob "The Benchwarmer" Burnes at the Globe and Bob Broeg at the Post.

1970:

I don't know if former baseball writer Neal Russo had a hand in this page, but I sense his presence by the abundance of puns in the headlines. "A loss would be a Cardinal sin," "Blues get a tie for Christmas" and "Papa Bear may be flip guy." And yes, that is a Saint Louis University hockey photo as the lead image on the page. Throughout the 70s, Billikens hockey was a Big Deal in St. Louis

1995

We got caught up in the Mizzou signing day hype - Ricardo Rhodes! and the Cardinals acquisition of Gary Gaetti. Rhodes was a 5-5 dynamo who had some special teams success at Mizzou. And who can forget the Haley twins at Missouri?

