St. Louis after Pearl Harbor: bridges were guarded; windows were blacked out and everyone was on edge

On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese raid raid on Pearl Harbor shocked the entire country. Historically protected by the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, America now found itself in a war that spanned both of them. Were would the next bombing raids hit? After the attack, no one in America must have felt safe, not even in St. Louis, which landlocked more than 4,000 miles from Hawaii.

The day after the attack, crowds gathered on the streets to listen to President Roosevelt from loudspeakers, more then 400 men signed up for service at the Navy recruitment office.

Soon soldiers from Jefferson Barracks started patrols to protect the railways, bridges and road. Check points were set up for the employees driving to the ammunitions plant in Weldon Spring.