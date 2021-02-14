St. Louis founded in a winter wilderness on this date in 1764 - or maybe it was the next day

When was St. Louis founded?

Some say St. Louis was founded Feb. 14, some say Feb. 15.

It hinges on the handwriting of Auguste Chouteau, who wrote about the founding about four decades after the fact. His 4s and 5s look similar, inspiring the debate. The first recorded celebration of the founding was held on Feb. 15, 1847, after Chouteau's death, but then one of his sons said his father had told him the first day was Feb. 14. Adding confusion is that someone changed "February" to "March" on Chouteau's memoir, but experts say that's unlikely.

A bicentennial celebration was held on Feb. 14, 1964. Since then, scholars have moved the thinking back to Feb. 15.