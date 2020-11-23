St. Louisans stood dazed in rain, headed for churches when President Kennedy was killed

Americans everywhere were jolted into shock. As with Pearl Harbor or 9/11, anyone old enough to have heard the news remembers exactly what they were doing when they did.

Gathering their wits, many people headed for churches. Mourners packed St. Francis Xavier Church at St. Louis University for a requiem Mass, sung by the Jesuit Scholastic Choir.

At the Military Personnel Records Center in Pagedale, clerks grabbed the file of the suspected assassin, former Marine Lee Harvey Oswald, who had received an undesirable discharge in 1960. They rushed it to Scott Air Force Base for a flight to Washington.

That evening, the ministers resolved to hold their march downtown Sunday as planned, saying the assassination gave it "new meaning and depth."

Department stores closed for the weekend. The St. Louis Symphony canceled its concert with Bob Keeshan, star of the Captain Kangaroo children's TV show.

The march drew 30,000 mourners, many holding transistor radios to their ears, who filled Market Street to the Old Courthouse. Mayor Raymond R. Tucker told them the gathering "would have been gratifying to the late president."