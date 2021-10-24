The day A-B sold its soul — and the Cardinals

That this franchise failed to make money is more of a reflection on the incompetent brewery executives who ran it (current team President Mark Lamping excluded). If the brewery just would have sent some signal, given the fans any real reason to believe that winning was a priority. If, if, if . . . 3 million fans still would be coming through the turnstiles each summer. And profits would be healthy.

This is, and always will be, a thriving baseball market. Any new owner would be insane to move the franchise. Given the Cardinals' regional fan base, and multi-state drawing power, the property is a winner right here. Matter of fact, the brewery hired Tony La Russa and is sprucing up the ballpark to fatten up this weak team before it goes to market.

That said, Busch III owed the fans one sacred promise: That he wouldn't sell without a 100 percent commitment from the buyer to keep the team here.

The good news is that maybe Cardinals fans will get what they deserve, when all of the brokering is completed: a caring, interactive owner. That person is out there. (HELLO, STAN KROENKE?)