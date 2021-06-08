The day a huge 'peace with honor' march in St. Louis turned violent

One policeman was reported injured. The most serious confrontation took place at 5215 Lindell when about 50 marchers waded into a group of seven young persons. The melee started when a marcher tore up a sign held by Timothy M. Kirby. 22 years old, who said he was discharged from the Army last week. Kirby's sign read, "Veteran against the war."

He and six members of the William G.Hodel family were sitting on the property when the marchers charged into them. Mrs. Hodel, who was knocked down and kicked, sprayed water from a garden hose on the marchers as they charged onto the lawn. Kirby; William G. Hodel II, 22; Miss Mary Anne Hodel, 23, and Paul Denouden, Chicago, Mrs. Hodel's son-in-law, suffered cuts and bruises. They said they were beaten and kicked by the marchers.

"You got just what was coming to you, fella, you asked for it," taunted one bystander as police talked to the Hodels and Kirby. "These people are worse than John Birchers," another bystander said of the marchers.

The group that attacked the Hodels and Kirby was marching in the first unit in the parade, Local 27 of the Boilermakers Union.

Lynn T. Spence, a Post-Dispatch photographer, was admitted to Bethesda Hospital with a head injury suffered when attempting to photograph the fight.