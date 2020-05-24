The day Allen Barklage shot and killed a would-be hijacker in midair

Editors note: On May 24, 1978, helicopter pilot Allen Barklage foiled a hijacking attempt over the federal prison at Marion, Ill. The hijacker had planned to force Barklage to land in the yard and rescue her boyfriend. Here's our original coverage of the story. Barklage late became known to St. Louisans as the traffic reporter for KSDK and several radio stations. Barklage died following a helicopter crash in September of 1998.
A Richmond Heights woman was shot to death Wednesday in a midair struggle over the Federal Penitentiary at Marion, Marion, Ill., by a helicopter pilot whose craft she had commandeered in an effort effort to free three prisoners.
The woman, Barbara Oswald, 43, of 1087 Francis Place, was shot by pilot Allen Barklage with a pistol he wrested from her in a 20- struggle about 2,000 feet above the prison, authorities said.
"I told her it would be difficult to land and get the door open that we couldn't open it in midair," he said. "When she went to check the door, she shifted the gun from her right hand to her left and I saw her finger was outside the trigger guard. I left the stick and grabbed for the gun. We struggled for 15 or 20 seconds. seconds. One shot went through the window. I had kept horizontal control with the foot pedals, but the helicopter was twisting twisting and turning crazily."
Barklage said he fired five shots and "didn't stop until I saw her drop." She was reaching for another pistol as he fired, he said.
Barklage, 30, of St. Charles, was not injured.
He landed the copter safely about 6:30 p.m. near the prison's administration building on the 28-acre site at the edge of the Crab Orchard Orchard National Wildlife Preserve.
Barklage said in an interview that Mrs. Oswald had reserved the helicopter Monday for what she said would be a trip to look at some property near Cape Girardeau, Mo.
She had paid Fostaire Helicopters Inc. with a a $500 check drawn on Army National Bank in Fort Leavenworth, Kan. The check had cleared the bank before she arrived for the flight, he said.
Barklage said he took off with Mrs. Oswald from the riverfront heliport about 5:30 p.m., heading south on the Missouri side of the Mississippi River.
"She was looking at islands all the way down the river," he said. "I thought she wanted to buy an island and develop it or something. Then just south of Chester (Ill.), she pulled out a .44 special special and said, 'Fly east. We're going to Marion.'"
The woman claimed to be a former air traffic controller for the Army, Barklage said, and was familiar with the helicopter's controls.
"She had me spin the radio dial so we wouldn't be on any one frequency," he said. Federal Bureau of Investigation agents from Carbondale, Ill., found military dogtags on Mrs. Oswald's body and an Army discharge certificate indicating indicating that she had served at Biloxi, Miss.
Barklage said Mrs. Oswald sat behind him in the helicopter, holding the pistol against his neck. Later, he recounted, "She said, 'This must make you very nervous.' Then she turned the pistol sideways so the muzzle wasn't pointing up against me."
The struggle occurred after Barklage insisted on a low-level run over the prison prison site to see where he was supposed to land. Barklage said he was told to land near a prisoner wearing an orange jacket, jacket, but never saw the jacket from the air.
"When I finally got the gun away from her she said, 'I don't care. I'll just get another,'" Barklage said.
"She had told me she had three guns when we turned east for the prison I guess just to let me know she meant business. She reached down into the seat and came up with a .45 automatic. That's when I started shooting. I fired five shots and didn't stop until I saw her drop. One was a misfire."
Barklage said he had risked a crash in the helicopter because "if I landed inside the compound, the guards would have shot me, and if I had picked up the prisoners, they would have shot me."
