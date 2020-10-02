The day Bob Gibson whiffed 17 Tigers on the way to World Series history

Gibson takes readers pitch by pitch through such dangerous batters as Al Kaline, Willie Horton and Norm Cash. And on the mound that day for the Tigers was Denny McClain, whose regular season record that year was 31-6. (Like Gibson, McClain was his league’s Most Valuable Player and Cy Young Award winner in ’68.)

In the book, Gibson recorded his thinking before each pitch — the batter, the inning, the on-deck batter, the base runners and much more.

Here’s Gibson, facing Horton leading off in the top of the fifth:

“I reasoned that I’d gained a quick upper hand the first time around — he was late on the fastball and unprepared for the breaking pitch — and the exercise now was to keep him uncomfortable as long as possible. To that end, I started him with a slider on the outer half. He went for it and popped it to (second baseman Julian) Javier on the edge of the grass.” One pitch, one out.

Gibson also reflects on how others thought of him. “I’d been called a headhunter, a knockdown artist, a mean son of a bitch, you name it. I was, in fact, none of those things. I was simply a competitor who understood the need to keep a dangerous batter in his place and wasn’t timid about doing so.”

