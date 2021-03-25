The day Carry Nation carried her fight to a St. Louis bar owner

ST. LOUIS • Carry Nation, the hatchet-swinging temperance crusader, smashed her first tavern in Kiowa, Kan., in 1900. Newspapers chronicled her travels with an electric sense of anticipation.

Saloonkeeper Joseph Sauerburger of St. Louis made headlines by renaming his place for her. He hung a hatchet over the door of his Nation Liquor Cafe, 1616 Market Street, and told anyone who would listen that Carry Nation had better not darken his door.

Gawkers and sympathizers gathered at Union Station on March 25, 1901, after word got around that she was arriving on the morning Wabash from Kansas City. Never one to avoid a challenge, she loudly asked for directions to the Nation Cafe. "I just want to see the man who said he was laying for me if I ever came to St. Louis," she said.

Two police officers said nothing, but somebody finally coughed up the address. Off she marched, the crowd running to keep up. Into the den of sin strode the fearless, caustic Nation.

"I don't want hell named after me," she told Sauerburger, who was pouring beer.

He ordered her out and reached for the .44-caliber revolver under his coat. "I got a right to call it that," he yelled. "I belong to the nation and so do all these men."