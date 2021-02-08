The day Donald Trump came to St. Louis and unveiled his plans for universal health care

In a swing through St. Louis on Feb. 8, 2000, Donald Trump unveiled his plan that would cover all Americans "from birth to death." Here was our original coverage.

If elected president, New York billionaire Donald Trump said Tuesday, there was no doubt he would cut taxes and enact universal health care to cover all Americans "from birth to death."

But there is doubt whether he'll even run for president. "We'll make that determination next week," Trump told reporters at a private hangar at Lambert Field, where he parked his private jet emblazoned with gold with a single word: TRUMP.

In town to speak at a motivational seminar at Kiel Center, Trump said he was confident that his business acumen could reshape the nation into a better place for everyone.

"If I didn't think I could do well, I wouldn't want to be president," he said.

But he's less confident about the Reform Party whose nomination he'd seek if he chooses to run. The Reform Party is torn apart by factions who if not unified could doom the chances of its presidential nominee, regardless of who it is, he said.