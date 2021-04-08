The day 'The Big Bumper' signed off at KMOX

In fact, it gave White an idea for a bumper sticker: "Never let the facts get in the way of a good opinion."

It was about this time that White became the big bewitching-hour voice for this station with a nighttime "blow-torch" signal so strong that someday there may be a caller from Mars.

A Martian caller would be perfect for the Big Bumper. Chat-show radio's famous cutoff man, the man who's dominated the nighttime airwaves here for more than two decades -- often with bluster and abruptness, befitting someone who's nickname rhymes with grumper and thumper.

He chuckles at this, for White is famous for pulling the plug on night callers, who may have been telephoning in from Affton to Ashtabula, Ohio, to points beyond. KMOX's nighttime reach usually covered 44 states and occasionally foreign countries.

Thus, White could slam the phone down on people, almost from coast to coast.

"Usually, I'd be sitting there giggling when it happened," he said. "I guess it was in keeping with what Bob Hyland wanted: people to come on the air, ask their question, and hang up. But if a person starts getting boring, people start turning off the radio, so you have to hang up."