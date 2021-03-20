The day the nudie musical 'Hair' got a cold shoulder from the city of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS • Doris Bass was a young widow and Republican tenderfoot in a Democratic ward. In 1969, she doggedly knocked on doors and beat two-term incumbent Thomas O’Shea by 19 votes.

She had bigger ambitions than serving the Tower Grove Park neighborhood on the Board of Aldermen. Only eight months into representing the 15th Ward, Bass announced she was running for U.S. Senate.

Far away in New York, the counterculture musical “Hair” was playing Broadway to hip audiences. Thin on plot but generous with decibels, it included the songs “Age of Aquarius” and “Let the Sunshine In.” The musical slammed the Vietnam War, the draft, parents and traditional morality and included a brief scene of nudity. Hair was set to run in St. Louis.

On Jan. 16, 1970, Bass filed legislation to ban Hair from local stages. Critics accused her of a campaign stunt, and it worked. It also scratched across a raw cultural divide.

Bass said she was “trying to restore the American sense of decency.” She said she was representing the sentiments of her native South Side, where many working-class people had had enough of the hippies.

Predictably, the hearings on her bill made for bad theater.