'The greatest funeral pageant ever seen in the West' in 1891 as Gen. Sherman was laid to rest in St. Louis

From the Garrison address flowed a famous telegram. In 1884, Republicans pressed Sherman to be their presidential nominee. He wired back: "I will not accept if nominated and will not serve if elected."

The Shermans later moved to New York but kept their home on Garrison. Ellen Sherman, a devout Catholic, died in 1888 and was returned for burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Sherman died at 71 in New York on Feb. 14, 1891. The Pennsylvania Railroad provided its executive train to return the general to his wife's side.

At Union Depot, just east of today's Amtrak station, the casket was placed on an artillery caisson pulled by four black horses. Cavalry escorted it north on 12th, followed by once-wiry veterans of Sherman's own Army of the Tennessee. Other units, including Confederate veterans, joined the solemn clattering over cobblestones.

At Calvary, one of the Sherman children, the Jesuit Rev. Thomas Sherman, recited graveside prayers in Latin and English. An honor guard fired three crisp volleys, followed by a last rumble of artillery from a distant hill.