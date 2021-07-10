The night Irish O'Malley and his crew kidnapped a prominent Alton banker and his wife

EDWARDSVILLE • Lillian Chessen fanned herself with a docket sheet in the sweltering courtroom. She scowled at the jam of curious citizens, calling them "morbid."

Every seat was taken as jury selection began on Sept. 11, 1933, before Circuit Judge D.H. Mudge. The Madison County Courthouse was abuzz for the trial of six defendants, including Chessen, 50, of East Alton, who faced death in the kidnapping of August Luer of Alton.

Luer, 77, was a prominent banker who took nitroglycerin tablets for his bad heart. On July 10, he was listening to "Amos and Andy" on the radio in his spacious home at 759 Washington Avenue when a man and a woman knocked, claiming to be looking for another residence. Helena Luer, 75, let the woman use the telephone.

It was a ruse. The woman cut the phone line as her escort and another man, who had hidden outside, knocked Helena Luer to the floor. They dragged her husband to a getaway car.

"Please, if I could just hear from Papa," said Helena Luer as the kidnappers left notes demanding $100,000.