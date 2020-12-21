The night Mr. Moke, the talking chimp, was kidnapped from his cage at the St. Louis Zoo

On the day a Miami jury ruled in the zoo's favor, a deputy had to tell the judge that Tomarchin and Mr. Moke were on the lam. The zoo hired private detectives in Miami, but they came up empty. Tomarchin had been seen working on a sailboat, but nobody knew where the boat was.

There was no word until August, when he contacted his St. Louis lawyer, Norman S. London, and arranged a quiet surrender of the chimp. A Miami go-between put Mr. Moke on a jet to St. Louis on Sept. 3. He popped out of a crate shortly before noon near the zoo's refreshment stand.

"We took Moke up on a motor scooter, and people started running over to it," Vierheller said. "I said, 'This is Moke. He's come home.'"

Mr. Moke played the next day's three shows to hearty applause. He was a regular on the stage until 1971, when he moved on to the Knoxville Zoo. He died a few years later. The St. Louis Zoo phased out the "monkey show" in 1982.

Tomarchin received 18 months probation for stealing. He died in 1995 in Australia, where he was a dog trainer — and named many of his pooches Moko or Mr. Moke. Vierheller retired in April 1962 after 36 years as zoo director.