The night the 66 Park-In Theater closed. Do you remember these other lost St. Louis treasures?

On the weekend of Oct. 14 1993, the 66 Park-In Theater played its final show. On the bill at the Crestwood drive in that weekend were "The Program" and "The Good Son."
Over the years, the "66" became a gathering place, as much a part of the community as the corner dime store or neighborhood sandlot. But the theater outlived those other institutions.
When the theater closed for the season in 1993, no one knew whether it would reopen next spring. But the following month the Crestwood Board of Alderman approved a permit for National Super Markets to push ahead with commercial redevelopment of the drive-in on Watson Road.
While the 66 Park-In was neither the first, nor the only, drive-in theater in the area, something separated it from the rest.
Perhaps it was the distinction of resting alongside what many still consider to have been the main artery of American highways, Route 66.
Cameron Collins' book, "Lost Treasures of St. Louis," features photographs of more than 400 places and things from local history. Here are just a few of them.
Irv's Grill
Marquette Hotel
Miss Jim
Noah's Ark
Nuns on Admiral
Rapp's Supermarket and Tavern
Schnaider's Beer Garden
SS President
St. Paul Excursion Boat
Walsh Stadum Football Ticket
Streetcars
Famous Barr Department Store
Streetside Records
The Green Parrot
The Orient Restaurant
Trader Vic's
Busch Stadium II
Admiral
The Arena
Floating McDonald's
Coronado Hotel
Eddie Gaedel & the St. Louis Browns
Goldenrod Showboat
Standard Red Crown Sign
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!