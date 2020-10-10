 Skip to main content
The night the 66 Park-In Theater closed. Do you remember these other lost St. Louis treasures?
The night the 66 Park-In Theater closed. Do you remember these other lost St. Louis treasures?

G1CREST5

The 66 Park In Theatre or Drive-In 66 in Crestwood, shown near the end of the line, in April 1992.  Gary Bohn/Post-Dispatch

 Gary Bohn

On the weekend of Oct. 14 1993, the 66 Park-In Theater played its final show. On the bill at the Crestwood drive in that weekend were "The Program" and "The Good Son."

Over the years, the "66" became a gathering place, as much a part of the community as the corner dime store or neighborhood sandlot. But the theater outlived those other institutions.

When the theater closed for the season in 1993, no one knew whether it would reopen next spring. But the following month the Crestwood Board of Alderman approved a permit for National Super Markets to push ahead with commercial redevelopment of the drive-in on Watson Road. 

While the 66 Park-In was neither the first, nor the only, drive-in theater in the area, something separated it from the rest.

Perhaps it was the distinction of resting alongside what many still consider to have been the main artery of American highways, Route 66.

Remember these other 24 long-gone St. Louis treasures?

Cameron Collins' book, "Lost Treasures of St. Louis," features photographs of more than 400 places and things from local history. Here are just a few of them. 

