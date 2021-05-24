The night the first drive-in theater opened in St. Louis

On May 24, 1940, the first drive-in theater in the St. Louis area opened on what today is the spot of West County Center. The drive-in eventually became known as the Manchester Drive-In before closing in 1967.

Here is how we covered opening night.

For screen entertainment in not exactly a new form, but in a setting new to this part of the country there is the opening tomorrow of the Drive-In Theatre, on Manchester road west of Lindbergh Boulevard where occupants of 500 cars, the management announces, can see and hear sound pictures rain or shine without getting in each other's way.

The announced feature for the opening is "Raffles," plus brief news, comedy and the like to round out two two-hour shows nightly, 8 and 10:10 o'clock.

