 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The night the first drive-in theater opened in St. Louis
0 comments

The night the first drive-in theater opened in St. Louis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On May 24, 1940, the first drive-in theater in the St. Louis area opened on what today is the spot of West County Center. The drive-in eventually became known as the Manchester Drive-In before closing in 1967.

Here is how we covered opening night.

For screen entertainment in not exactly a new form, but in a setting new to this part of the country there is the opening tomorrow of the Drive-In Theatre, on Manchester road west of Lindbergh Boulevard where occupants of 500 cars, the management announces, can see and hear sound pictures rain or shine without getting in each other's way.

The announced feature for the opening is "Raffles," plus brief news, comedy and the like to round out two two-hour shows nightly, 8 and 10:10 o'clock. 

Grand opening

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Life Stories May 19, 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports