The night Washington U. became a flashpoint in the Vietnam War protests

At Washington University, ROTC had been a flashpoint for a year. A mysterious arson had destroyed the Army building Feb. 23. Protesters taunted ROTC students during drills and tried to disrupt their classes.

Hours after news of Kent State, a gathering on the Washington U. campus quadrangle turned surly. Students hindered traffic on Forsyth Boulevard, where one motorist swerved toward them. Marchers slammed his car with their fists as he drove off.

Trouble moved toward the surviving Air Force ROTC building. Shortly after midnight, as 2,500 students chanted "Kent State" from a hilltop, about 30 rushed the building, ransacked it and set it ablaze. Volleys of rocks forced firefighters to retreat.

One student was raising a Viet Cong flag on the ROTC pole when police in riot gear forced the rioters to run. The building was gutted.

Later that day, student boycotts swept area campuses. At the University of Missouri St. Louis, a student sprayed demonstrators with her personal tear-gas canister. Police battled rioters at the Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.

Only semester's end brought an exhausted calm. That month in Cambodia, three St. Louis-area men were killed.