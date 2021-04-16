Thomas Hart Benton's funeral was a three-day affair

ST. LOUIS • Clouds filled the sky on the morning of April 16, 1858. The Missouri Democrat newspaper described the weather as "almost tearful, as if in sympathy."

The Chamber of Commerce had resolved that all businesses be closed. Stores and shops were draped in black bunting and American flags. But the streets were alive with crowds of residents, all seeking a glimpse of four plumed black horses pulling a hearse, followed by a procession that took 45 minutes to pass.

The wake and funeral of Thomas Hart Benton, for three decades a U.S. senator from Missouri, was a major three-day event. Some estimates said one-fourth of the city's 160,000 people turned out for the funeral.

Benton, born in North Carolina, had moved here in 1815 at age 33. A lawyer, he quickly made friends with the powerful Chouteau family. Two years later, he shot and killed rival lawyer Charles Lucas in a duel on old Bloody Island, in the Mississippi River across from the city. He became a newspaper editor and shouted in print for statehood. In 1820, the budding state assembly chose him and David Barton as Missouri's first U.S. senators.