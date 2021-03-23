Was it news? Some soul searching after the death of weatherman Bob Richards

Frank O. Pinion of KSD radio called the show "cruel and vicious."

J.C. Corcoran of WFXB said Shannon and Chymes are "clearly partially responsible" for Richards' death.

Listeners lit the switchboards at the stations.

Shannon said he had tried to play the story straight. He said he would never have run it if he believed that it might have contributed to a suicide. Shannon said he'd had no malicious intent in airing the Henry interview. He said he wanted to let her tell her side of the story.

"Are we responsible? No. Do we regret doing the interview? No. We regret the loss of a life. You have to feel that way."

Ratings are due out soon, Shannon said. He said his detractors are trying to gain more listeners by criticizing Steve and D.C.'s handling of the Richards story. And given the chance, he said, any of his competitors would have run the Henry interview.

The St. Francois County judge who ordered Richards to stay away from Henry called the media attention to the order "totally unwarranted."

Associate Circuit Judge James E. Pennoyer said he issues such orders routinely. Last year, the Legislature amended the law to allow the orders even when there is no evidence of physical abuse.