When the 66 Park In Theatre was torn down, it was 'like watching a good friend die.'

Pentz, who worked for two summers at the theater as a projectionist, said the passing of the drive-in would make it harder for him to remember the good times he had there.

"You would see families with station wagons full of kids coming in before a show," he said. "I kind of wish a lot of these old memories could stay around forever, but I guess that's progress."

Jim Gosnell and other members of the Early Ford V-8 Club parked autos from the 1940s and '50s nearby to pay tribute to the theater.

"Those were the cars we drove here when this thing first started," said Gosnell, 61, of Kirkwood.

Schmidt was one of many people who videotaped the demolition. He remembered his job selling popcorn at the concession stand and attaching letters to the marquee when a new movie came to the theater.

"Changing the sign was always a treat, because we didn't have enough letters of the same size and you had to be creative," he said.

Schmidt smiled as he reminisced about the miniature train, playground, Ferris wheel and other attractions for fidgety children. He used them when his parents brought him to the drive-in.