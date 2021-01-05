When the Jack Daniel's bootleggers were shipped to prison, St. Louis gave them a hero's sendoff

Goldstein, a powerful Republican, had lobbied President Warren Harding to make Arnold Hellmich chief revenue agent in St. Louis. Hellmich appointed William Kinney, brother of a Democratic state senator, to guard the Jack Daniel’s. From there, the fix was easy.

The milking took place over two weeks in August 1923. Thieves siphoned whiskey through 150 feet of hose into trucks waiting down the alley. Eventually, other revenue agents discovered the loss.

Remus, in prison on another scam, turned on his St. Louis cronies during the trial. All told, 23 men were convicted on Dec. 18, 1925. Goldstein and Hellmich drew two years, Kinney 18 months.

For the trip, the conspirators were allowed to rent their own Pullman car, which they rode to glory into Union Station.

Admirers clamored to board the train. A tearful woman hugged Goldstein and said, “You never forget a friend in need.” Others passed up baskets of food, cigars and candy. Many in the crowd were political cronies, but others simply were grateful that the gang had done its part to keep the booze flowing.

Tony Foley, a St. Louis gambler and one of the convicts, looked at the crowd and said, “We can’t be so bad after all.” Fellow conspirators from Cincinnati were impressed.