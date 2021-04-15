When Titanic sank in 1912, P-D reporter Carlos Hurd landed the story of a lifetime

ST. LOUIS • St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Carlos F. Hurd and his wife, Katherine, left New York harbor on April 11, 1912, for a two-month holiday in Europe. Four days later, he woke up amidst one of the most stunning events of the 20th century.
The Hurds were aboard the S.S. Carpathia, bound for Italy. At 5:40 a.m. on April 15, Carlos Hurd went topside to inquire about the commotion. A crewman, motioning to shivering newcomers, told him, "From the Titanic. She's at the bottom of the ocean."
Four days out of Southampton, England, the pride of the White Star Line had struck an iceberg at 11:45 p.m. April 14 while on its inaugural run to New York. The Carpathia heard a distress call and reached the scene at 5:30 a.m., three hours after the Titanic went down with 1,503 passengers and crew. The Carpathia rescued 706 survivors.
Hurd interviewed many of them, including a ship's officer who was at the helm when it struck ice. His 5,000-word report scooped the world on April 19 in the Post-Dispatch and the New York World, the Pulitzer newspaper in that city.
How he filed his dispatch is legend in the newspaper trade. The Carpathia's captain had refused to accept Morse code "wireless" transmissions from reporters, or accommodate Hurd. As the ship steamed into New York harbor, a tug sent by publisher Joseph Pulitzer drew alongside. Hurd had to evade the crew to toss his package, which he had tied to a buoy.
It got entangled on a Carpathia guy line. A sailor, urged on by passengers, grabbed the package and returned it to Hurd, who dropped it to the Post-Dispatch's New York bureau chief on the tug.
The stories filled four pages in Sunday's Post-Dispatch. An accompanying article by Katherine Hurd ran under the headline, "Stories of Women who Survived Titanic."
Hurd, then 36, had been with the Post-Dispatch for 14 years. He and Katherine lived at 5577 Cabanne Avenue with their children. In 1917, Hurd wrote a gripping account of the race riot in East St. Louis. He covered politics, Veiled Prophet balls and the world wars.
Katherine Hurd died in 1928. Carlos remarried, worked nearly 50 years at the newspaper and died in 1950 at age 73. One of his last assignments was writing a regular feature, "The Old Days."
