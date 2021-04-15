When Titanic sank in 1912, P-D reporter Carlos Hurd landed the story of a lifetime

ST. LOUIS • St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Carlos F. Hurd and his wife, Katherine, left New York harbor on April 11, 1912, for a two-month holiday in Europe. Four days later, he woke up amidst one of the most stunning events of the 20th century.

The Hurds were aboard the S.S. Carpathia, bound for Italy. At 5:40 a.m. on April 15, Carlos Hurd went topside to inquire about the commotion. A crewman, motioning to shivering newcomers, told him, "From the Titanic. She's at the bottom of the ocean."

Four days out of Southampton, England, the pride of the White Star Line had struck an iceberg at 11:45 p.m. April 14 while on its inaugural run to New York. The Carpathia heard a distress call and reached the scene at 5:30 a.m., three hours after the Titanic went down with 1,503 passengers and crew. The Carpathia rescued 706 survivors.

Hurd interviewed many of them, including a ship's officer who was at the helm when it struck ice. His 5,000-word report scooped the world on April 19 in the Post-Dispatch and the New York World, the Pulitzer newspaper in that city.

The sinking of the Titanic. Here are seldom-seen photos of the rescue On April 14, 1912, the British liner RMS Titanic collided with an iceberg in the North Atlantic at 11:40 p.m. ship's time and began sinking. (…