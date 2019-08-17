PAGEDALE — A homeless sex offender was charged with statutory rape or attempted statutory rape Friday after being accused of having sex with a child under 12, charging documents say.
Darrel Jones, 54, had sex with the child at a Pagedale residence on August 15, charging documents filed in St. Louis County Circuit Court claim.
No lawyer is listed for Jones, who is in the St. Louis County jail.
The charges say that Jones is a sex offender who told police that he is homeless. Missouri's sex offender registry says Jones' prior crimes, including rape, occurred in Georgia in 1990.