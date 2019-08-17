PAGEDALE — A homeless sex offender was charged with statutory rape or attempted statutory rape Friday, charging documents say.
Darrel Jones, 54, raped the child under 12 years old at a Pagedale residence on Aug. 15, charging documents filed in St. Louis County Circuit Court claim.
No lawyer is listed for Jones, who is in the St. Louis County jail.
The charges say that Jones is a sex offender who told police that he is homeless. Missouri's sex offender registry says Jones' prior crimes, including rape, occurred in Georgia in 1990.