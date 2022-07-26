 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

How much rain fell in St. Louis, and who got hit worst? These charts tell the story.

  • 0

The heavy rainfall early Tuesday morning was historic, setting a record as it left a trail of damage in some parts of the St. Louis region.  

Where was it worst? This chart shows the wide swatch of the storm — but also the relatively narrow band where the storm and rain hit hardest. 

And yes, it was an unusually heavy downpour, setting a record by a healthy margin. St. Louis recorded 8.81 inches of rainfall from midnight Monday to about 9 a.m. Tuesday. The old record was 6.85 inches on Aug. 20, 1915.

This chart shows the record rainfall for each day of the year:

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News