How much rain fell in St. Louis, and who got hit worst? These charts tell the story.

The heavy rainfall early Tuesday morning was historic, setting a record as it left a trail of damage in some parts of the St. Louis region.

Where was it worst? This chart shows the wide swatch of the storm — but also the relatively narrow band where the storm and rain hit hardest.

And yes, it was an unusually heavy downpour, setting a record by a healthy margin. St. Louis recorded 8.81 inches of rainfall from midnight Monday to about 9 a.m. Tuesday. The old record was 6.85 inches on Aug. 20, 1915.

This chart shows the record rainfall for each day of the year: