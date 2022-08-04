Hundreds line up in University City for flood assistance as region hammered by more rain

UNIVERSITY CITY — Less than two weeks ago, Phillis Sims woke up around 4 a.m. to her teacup Chihuahua Gigi barking wildly, alerting the University City resident to rising water in her home on Westover Avenue.

“Everything in my house was just floating,” she said as she recalled the morning of July 26. “I was floating on top of my bed. I was terrified.”

Holding onto a nearby foam back roller to use as a floatation device, the Ross Elementary School custodian said she waited on her bed with Gigi hoping the water would recede but preparing herself to swim out of the residence if it came to that.

Two hours later, the water did recede and her daughter was able to drive to her home and pick up Sims and Gigi.

Since then, Sims has slept on her daughter’s couch. She lost everything to the water, which was strong enough to topple her fridge. More than 9 inches of rain fell in the storm.

She recalled the July 26 flood Thursday afternoon as she stood outside University City's Centennial Commons, in line with hundreds of others seeking help at a resource center organized by the Red Cross and the Missouri Department of Public Safety that brought together state government, nonprofit and religious-affiliated disaster relief organizations to assist people displaced or otherwise affected by the flooding.

The need was so great, though, that the Missouri Department of Public Safety sent out a notice 90 minutes after the center opened at 3 p.m. to alert the public it had reached capacity and to ask anyone not already in line to attend a future event.

Sims, who was one of the first 100 or so people in line, waited five hours and 16 minutes before it was her turn inside the center.

As residents stood in the hot and humid weather for more than an hour before the center opened, the threat of even more precipitation hung heavy in the sky, eventually raining down on the line of people that snaked around the building and east along Olive Boulevard.

The storm was just the latest since last week's historic flooding.

For the third time in nine days, the St. Louis region on Wednesday was pounded with rain, bringing the area's two-week total to around 15 inches and cutting power to approximately 15,000 Ameren customers around midnight Wednesday.

By 7 a.m. Thursday, the rain measured at St. Louis Lambert International Airport was 4.6 inches for the two-day total.

The rain on Wednesday alone — 4.32 inches — set a record. The previous record for Aug. 3 was 1.45 inches set in 1946, said Matt Beitscher, meteorologist with the Weather Service office in Weldon Spring.

Other areas in the region reported higher Wednesday rain totals, including more than 5.5 inches in Sunset Hills, 5 inches in Glendale, and 3.96 inches in Mehlville.

No injuries were reported during Wednesday's storm, but police made several water rescues along Saline Creek near Fredericktown, and other rescues from flash flooding near Fenton and Romaine Creek Road.

Wednesday’s storm also forced authorities to close Florissant’s multi-agency resource center for flood victims about an hour after opening up to the public.

The Salvation Army estimates that 1,408 households in the metro area were affected in the past two weeks of flooding. Through Tuesday, a spokesperson for the United Way said the organization had received 3,160 completed disaster intakes.

Among those affected by the flood is Demetria Parks, who said she arrived 90 minutes before the start of Thursday’s event in University City, landing a spot at the very front of the line, just feet from the building’s front door.

She and her fiancé, Derrick Hunter, are living in a hotel after losing their vehicle and possessions in the flood; their renter’s insurance did not cover the damage done when their duplex on Dartmouth Avenue flooded.

To top things off, Parks said their landlord told them this week they’re expected to pay rent for August — even though the gas has been shut off since the flood and the HVAC system was destroyed by the water.

The couple said they’ve put all their money toward paying for a hotel room and don't know what they are going to do.

Parks said seeing the water level rise and hoping to survive was difficult, but the aftermath of dealing with the possessions and home they've lost has posed an entirely different challenge.

Like many in line Thursday, the two were hopeful the center would help them find financial assistance and a more permanent place to live.

“That flood changed our whole life in an instant,” Parks said.

Several more multi-agency resource centers are scheduled for the coming days:

• Friday, 3-8 p.m., Friendly Temple, 5515 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr., St. Louis

• Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friendly Temple, 5515 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr., St. Louis

• Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., East St. Louis High School, 4901 State St., East St. Louis

• Sunday, noon-5 p.m., East St. Louis High School, 4901 State St., East St. Louis