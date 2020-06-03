Hundreds shake off withering heat to gather at St. Louis-area protests

ST. CHARLES — Hundreds of protesters at several different rallies in the St. Louis region took to the streets under a searing sun Wednesday to condemn the Memorial Day death of a black man in Minneapolis while in police custody.

A crowd in St. Charles sat and knelt on busy Route 94 to disrupt traffic and chant "I can't breathe" and "Out of the car into the street." Another rally was planned for St. Charles later in the day.

Forty-six-year-old George Floyd was seen on a video recording saying "I can't breathe" as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for more than five minutes. An autopsy determined asphyxiation was a cause of his death.

The earlier St. Charles rally began near the Marcus St. Charles Cinema after a mostly quiet Tuesday when the only apparent protest consisted of about 50 people in Ferguson.

Nineteen-year-old Kendall Battle traveled from her home in St. Louis to attend the St. Charles demonstration.

"This movement means everything to me," Battle said. "It feels like we're actually making change."