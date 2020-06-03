Hundreds shake off withering heat to gather at St. Louis-area protests

ST. CHARLES — Hundreds of protesters at several different rallies in the St. Louis region took to the streets under a searing sun Wednesday to condemn the Memorial Day death of a black man in Minneapolis while in police custody.
A crowd in St. Charles sat and knelt on busy Route 94 to disrupt traffic and chant "I can't breathe" and "Out of the car into the street." Another rally was planned for St. Charles later in the day.
Forty-six-year-old George Floyd was seen on a video recording saying "I can't breathe" as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for more than five minutes. An autopsy determined asphyxiation was a cause of his death.
The earlier St. Charles rally began near the Marcus St. Charles Cinema after a mostly quiet Tuesday when the only apparent protest consisted of about 50 people in Ferguson.
Nineteen-year-old Kendall Battle traveled from her home in St. Louis to attend the St. Charles demonstration.
"This movement means everything to me," Battle said. "It feels like we're actually making change."
Temperatures in the 90s caused some people to stop their march and seek refuge from the sun.
Other demonstrations were planned Wednesday in St. Louis, Ballwin and Troy, Missouri.
The St. Charles protest, although disruptive to motorists, appeared orderly.
Public officials in St. Louis were startled by violence late Monday and early Tuesday in which four officers were shot and some 70 businesses were damaged or burglarized. Police Chief John Hayden described the night as "mayhem." The four officers were treated and released from a hospital but a retired St. Louis police captain, David Dorn, was fatally shot by looters early Tuesday as he tried to protect a friend's pawn shop, authorities said.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said Wednesday that it was a "terrible night" that underscored the need for a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
"While of course we understand the anger and grief as a result of decades of difficulties, there is no justification for murdering David Dorn or for shooting our four police officers or for burning to the ground two businesses, a 7-Eleven and a Family Dollar and a half-dozen other fires that were set around the city," Krewson said.
Eight were arrested for violating the St. Louis curfew Tuesday night, police said.
A number of business and development groups, including the St. Louis Regional Chamber, AllianceSTL and Arch to Park, issued a statement Wednesday saying the region must be a place "where equity and economic growth go hand in hand."
Floyd's death "and the disproportionate deaths among African Americans from the current coronavirus pandemic are sources of pain and hardships in our communities," the statement said. "These are two recent manifestations of long-standing inequities which continue to persist in our nation and in the St. Louis region. As long as systemic racism, violence against people and communities of color, and other inequalities remain in place, too many of our fellow citizens will have their futures limited by the circumstances of their birth."
