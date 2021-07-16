16-year-old drives into Madison County Animal Control building

EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Animal Control building will be closed this weekend after a driver ran into the side of the building, damaging a wall.
The 16-year-old driver was attempting to make a U-turn in the parking lot around 5:30 p.m. Thursday and slammed into the side of the building, a statement from Madison County said.
The driver struck the office portion of the building and is estimated to have caused $50,000 in damage, the statement said. The building will re-open at 9:30 a.m. Monday.
“We are thankful the office was closed at the time of the crash and no one was injured,” said Katherine Conder, Animal Control manager.
