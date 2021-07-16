 Skip to main content
16-year-old drives into Madison County Animal Control building
16-year-old drives into Madison County Animal Control building

Madison County Animal Control crash

A 16-year-old drove into the side of the Madison County Animal Control building on July 15, causing $50,000 in damage, the county said. (Photo courtesy Madison County)

EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Animal Control building will be closed this weekend after a driver ran into the side of the building, damaging a wall.

The 16-year-old driver was attempting to make a U-turn in the parking lot around 5:30 p.m. Thursday and slammed into the side of the building, a statement from Madison County said.

The driver struck the office portion of the building and is estimated to have caused $50,000 in damage, the statement said. The building will re-open at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

“We are thankful the office was closed at the time of the crash and no one was injured,” said Katherine Conder, Animal Control manager.

