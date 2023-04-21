COLLINSVILLE — To allow for bridge painting, two ramps at an interstate highway interchange in Collinsville will close for as long as three months.
The Illinois Department of Transportation at 7 a.m. Monday will shut down the ramps from southbound Interstate 255 to eastbound Interstate 55/70 and from northbound I-255 to westbound I-55/70.
IDOT says the work is expected to be completed by the end of July. Detours will be posted.
