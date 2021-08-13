3 Metro East Labor Day parades canceled because of coronavirus

Three more area Labor Day parades have been canceled because of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the region.

For a second year, Labor Day parades and related activities in Granite City, Wood River/East Alton and Belleville will not take place, area union groups that host the events announced this week.

The cancellations come on the heels of news earlier this month that the St. Louis Labor Day parade also won't take place.

The Greater Madison County Federation of Labor AFL-CIO announced the news on Friday "with a heavy heart." The Granite City parade and picnic had been scheduled for Sept. 6; a parade, picnic and charity softball tournament had been set for Aug. 28 in the Wood River and East Alton area.

Earlier this week, the Southwestern Illinois Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO, said it would not host its Sept. 6 parade and picnic in Belleville, the Belleville News-Democrat reported.

The Madison County labor federation said case numbers have spiked "beyond what would be responsible, prudent and safe for large gatherings such as parades and picnics."

According to data from The New York Times, cases in Madison County have jumped 38% in the past 14 days, while St. Clair County cases have risen 28% in the same period.

Both counties are below the statewide vaccination rate. About 49% in the state are fully vaccinated, while in those two counties, about 44% are fully vaccinated.