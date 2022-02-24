4 semitrailers crash on I-57 in Marion County, Ill.

A semitrailer crashed into three parked semitrailers Thursday morning at the Post Oak Rest Area off Interstate 57 just south of Salem, Illinois.

The semitrailer’s 28-year-old driver, Brandy Talley, was driving south on the interstate around 8:39 a.m. when she attempted to pull into the Post Oak Rest Area, according to Illinois State Police.

However, she failed to slow down in time and crashed into three parked semitrailers on the right shoulder of the entrance ramp.

Talley, who is from Decatur, Georgia, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and cited for failing to reduce speed in order to avoid an accident.

The other three drivers were not hurt, police said.

