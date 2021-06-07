 Skip to main content
6-year-old Fairview Heights boy who drowned is identified
Authorities have identified a Fairview Heights boy who drowned over the Memorial Day weekend while swimming in a creek in Iron County, Missouri, as Hunter Vincent.

Hunter, 6, was swimming in the Big Creek on May 29 when he submerged and was found a short time later. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

The boy drowned in a creek about a quarter-mile east of Highway 49 in the unincorporated community of Vulcan, Mo.

