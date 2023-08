MADISON COUNTY — A Granite City man was killed early Tuesday morning when he was hit by a truck while crossing an Illinois highway.

George Laughlin, 36, was struck around 1:15 a.m., as he tried to cross Illinois Route 140 near North Stanley Road in East Alton.

Laughlin was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma to their chest, abdomen and pelvic area, according to the Madison County Coroner.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing.