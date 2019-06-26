ST. LOUIS • About 7,000 Ameren customers in Illinois and Missouri were without power Wednesday afternoon as thunderstorms moved through the St. Louis area.
According to outage maps provided by Ameren at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday:
- St. Louis County had 2,239 customers without power.
- St. Louis City had 1,185 customers without power.
- Jefferson County had 106 customers without power.
- St. Clair County, Ill. had 2,915 customers without power.
- Madison County, Ill. had 724 customers without power.
The outages came Wednesday afternoon as thunderstorms covered the area with the potential for high winds and quarter-sized hail, according to the National Weather Service.
Ameren crews were waiting for storms to pass so they could safely make inspections of the outages, said Ameren Missouri spokeswoman Jenny Barth.
Customers can track outages at https://outagemap.ameren.com.