After traveling hundreds of miles, Bruno's journey comes to end in St. Louis metro region

ELSBERRY — Bruno's multi-state journey has come to an end.

Bruno, a black bear whose travels in recent weeks gained a following on social media, was tranquilized by the Missouri Department of Conservation as he wandered into the St. Louis metro region, according to a statement late Sunday by Elsberry police.

Police said Bruno was tranquilized for the safety of the public and for the bear, Elsberry police said in a Facebook post.

Bruno had become something of a sensation on social media as people spotted him trekking hundreds of miles through Illinois and into Missouri over the span of a month. He started his journey in Wisconsin in early June.

The bear was seen Thursday south of Elsberry, about 60 miles northwest of St. Louis, Dan Zarlenga, a spokesman for the Department of Conservation, previously said. Bruno by Sunday had walked into St. Charles County, outside of Wentzville.