After traveling hundreds of miles, Bruno's journey comes to end in St. Louis metro region

ELSBERRY — Bruno's multi-state journey has come to an end.
Bruno, a black bear whose travels in recent weeks gained a following on social media, was tranquilized by the Missouri Department of Conservation as he wandered into the St. Louis metro region, according to a statement late Sunday by Elsberry police.
Police said Bruno was tranquilized for the safety of the public and for the bear, Elsberry police said in a Facebook post.
Bruno had become something of a sensation on social media as people spotted him trekking hundreds of miles through Illinois and into Missouri over the span of a month. He started his journey in Wisconsin in early June.
The bear was seen Thursday south of Elsberry, about 60 miles northwest of St. Louis, Dan Zarlenga, a spokesman for the Department of Conservation, previously said. Bruno by Sunday had walked into St. Charles County, outside of Wentzville.
Elsberry police and state conservation officials were not immediately available Monday to elaborate on Bruno's travels.
It's unclear where Bruno was taken after he was tranquilized. The bear was not taken to the St. Louis Zoo, zoo staff confirmed Monday.
